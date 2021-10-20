‘March of the Mica Children’ officially underway in the Capital

The 'March of the Mica Children' is officially underway in the Capital.

School-children from Donegal have gathered at the gates Leinster House to demand action over the Mica scandal.

Over 50 children are highlighting how their lives have been affected by the crumbling block issue.

Campaigners want a 100 per cent redress scheme - and the government is finalising its compensation plan.

One child Savanna read out her letter on today's Nine Till Noon Show:

Protest organiser Barry Kearney says the children feel very strongly about the controversy: