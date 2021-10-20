Jason Quigley says he will be a different challenger for the Champ

It seems Jason Quigley’s world title fight with Demetrius Andrade in New Hampshire USA on the 19th November could be pushing towards an Irish Donegal home crowd.

The Twin Towns middleweight met with the national press today in Dublin and his promotions team told the gathered journalists that tickets sales were being snapped up by the Irish living on the East Coast.

Jason is hopeful that the support will play a role in him becoming a world champion.

He said he is treating the big occasion like just another fight:

https://www.highlandradio.com/wp-content/uploads/2021/10/jason-1.mp3