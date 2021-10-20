Confusion locally over reopening plans

The Director of An Grianan Theatre in Letterkenny says there needs to be a common sense approach to drawing up new guidelines for live venues.

It's after the Government admitted the further reopening of society is proving more complicated than they would like.

Talks will take place today on new guidelines for the reopening of nightclubs and live venues from this Friday.

There's a lot of confusion about what is allowed and what enforcement measures will be needed.

Director of An Grianan Theatre Patricia McBride spoke on today's Nine Till Noon Show: