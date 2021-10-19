Watch: Ollie Horgan ahead of Harps Sligo derby

The big games keep coming for Finn Harps and the next assignment is the derby with Sligo Rovers on Saturday at Finn Park.

With six games to go in the Premier Division, four of which are at home, Harps boss Ollie Horgan knows every point is crucial as the Ballybofey side look to avoid the relegation play off spot.

They currently sit just above Waterford by a single point.

Sligo also require points as they look to hold onto a European place.

Harps last game was a disappointing defeat to Waterford, Ollie Horgan told Ryan Ferry that is now dealt with and they are focused on the task at hand:



Finn Harps v Sligo Rovers will be LIVE on Highland this Saturday with Diarmaid Doherty and Declan Boyle in association with B&S Credit Union - Ballybofey.