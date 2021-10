Donegal's Peter O'Donnell was named Team Ireland Manager for the Elite Men's World Championships next week in Serbia.

Peter told Greg Hughes on this mornings Nine til Noon Show that this was the highest honour bestowed on him in boxing.

The Raphoe man is no stranger to management, he first took charge of an Ireland team in 2008 while he guided Ireland to double gold at the 2015 Europeans with Joe Ward and Michael Conlon: