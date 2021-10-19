No limits on spectator numbers at sporting events

Outdoor sporting venues will be allowed to operate at full capacity from this Friday.

It follows the government’s announcement this afternoon.

It's a boost for the likes of Finn Harps who will now operate at full capacity in the coming weeks with big games against north west rivals Sligo Rovers and Derry City on the schedule.

Donegal GAA will also welcome the move as they enter the semi final and final stages of the club championships.

On a national level, 50-thousand fans will be permitted for the Republic of Ireland’s World Cup qualifier with Portugal at the Aviva next month.

While this Friday’s FAI Cup semi-finals at Dalymount and Richmond Park can double their capacities.

All three of Ireland’s autumn rugby internationals can also welcome full houses.