Nightclubs will be allowed to open on Friday but people will have to practice social distancing.

Minister Eamon Ryan has said he accepts that will be difficult, but health advice is to press ahead with re-opening.

There will likely be a number of parts to the announcement due any minute from Taoiseach Micheál Martin.

One will be a booster vaccine campaign for the over-60s.

Another will be the extension of some Covid restrictions into early 2022 - including mask wearing, social distancing and the requirement to have a vaccine passport to access certain services.

Thirdly it's expected nightclubs will be given the go ahead to open, but will protective measures in place including extra ventilation.

Opening hours for pubs and restaurants are also being looked at.

Attendances at gigs, festivals, weddings and religious services were being discussed by Cabinet, along with an expanded role for antigen testing - including sending antigen tests to any vaccinated person deemed a close contact of a confirmed case.