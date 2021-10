A man has been injured during an assault in Letterkenny.

The incident happened at the Justice Walsh Road in the early hours of Wednesday morning last at around 1am.

A man was assaulted by a group of men and they left the scene in a black car afterwards.

The victim sustained injuries, none of which are believed to be of a life threatening nature.

Gardai are appealing to anybody who was in the area of the Justice Walsh road around that time and who may have witnessed the attack to contact them.