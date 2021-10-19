Government preparing to announce limited easing

The Taoiseach is urging everyone to double down on their efforts to prevent the spread of Covid 19.

The Government will announce what restrictions can be eased further this Friday, at a press conference this afternoon.

It's expected the likes of social distancing, mask wearing and the use of digital Covid certs could be extended until after winter.

Micheal Martin says people need to remember the basics...........

The Government has indicated NPHET has advised nightclubs can reopen, but with restrictions in place.

Minister Eamon Ryan says the message is to press ahead, but carefully............