Everyone over 60 to be offered Covid Booster Vaccine

The Health Minister's confirmed everyone over the age of 60 is going to be offered a covid vaccine booster.

They will be given the Pfizer jab regardless of their original vaccine.

However no decision has been made on whether healthcare workers are to be given a booster.

Meanwhile, Minister Donnelly says vaccinated close contacts are now going to be sent antigen tests to do themselves.

Up until now, people didn’t have to have a test if they had been fully vaccinated and were a close contact.

It’s also emerged new modelling suggests up to 1,000 people could be admitted to hospital with covid by the end of November if restrictions were to be fully lifted.