€211,000 in additional funding confirmed for Burtonport

€211,000 in additional funding has been confirmed for the redevelopment of Burtonport Harbour.

The funding is being made available under the Rural Regeneration and Development Fund following a full cost review of the project, to ensure the project is delivered to the highest possible standard in order to benefit the local communities in the areas concerned.

It's the second phase of the Ailt an Chorráin / Oileán Árainn Mhór Harbour to Island Regeneration Project and will involve the provision of the necessary built infrastructure to support the town become a modern sustainable harbour.

The funding will include the construction of two new buildings, including a new ferry terminal building, which will help transform the town.