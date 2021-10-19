Donegal football supporting Foodbanks

This weekend's north west derby at Finn Park between Harps and Sligo Rovers will be a designated Foodbank collection point.

Saturday’s match is being jointly sponsored by the Liverpool FC Supporters Club Donegal and the Manchester City FC Supporters Club Donegal, and along with Finn Harps FC they are encouraging supporters to donate.

The ‘We Care Food Bank’ is a Community based voluntary organisation set up to meet the emerging social needs of the people in County Donegal. The Food Bank works in partnership with Community Organisations who identify people in need and refer them to the Food Bank. We work on a Food Vouchers System with the various Community Organisations. We are always in need of food parcels to help meet the on-going demand in the county.

Food provisions are

• Canned foods e.g. tinned meat, Beans etc.

• Sugars

• Cereals

• Pasta/Rice

Vans will be manned outside the ground on Saturday from 6.00pm until kick-off by volunteers from both the Liverpool Supporters Club and Manchester City Supporters Club as well as Finn Harps FC and ‘We Care Food Bank’ organisations.

“It's good to know that there are groups and organisations within our county that care about people's welfare,” said Moira Sweeney of the ‘We Care Food Bank Donegal’. Liverpool and Manchester City Supporters Clubs along with Finn Harps are showing that there is great generosity of spirit in the football world. We thank you for helping our causes."

David Moen, Liverpool FC Supporters Club, Donegal said: “Following the recent tough times we understand it’s more important than ever to support the ‘We Care Foodbank, so the Liverpool FC Donegal branch are proud to join up with our Manchester City counterparts and Finn Harps to help those most in need in our county.”

Joe Doherty, Manchester City Supporters Club, Donegal said: “We are delighted to be playing our part, along with the Liverpool Supporters Club in the County and Finn Harps FC, to bring much needed attention to this very worthwhile cause. We hope the Donegal football public supports the efforts of the ‘We Care Food Bank’.”

For those unable to attend the game you can still donate on Thursday and Friday:

Thursday October 21st - Food donations can be left at the Finn Harps Clubhouse from 10.00am to 12.30pm and from 2.00pm until 4.00pm.

Friday October 22rd - Food donations can be left at the Finn Harps Clubhouse from 10.00am to 12.30pm and from 2.00pm until 4.00pm.

Saturday October 23rd (match day) For match goers from 6.00pm until kick-off collection vans will be situated at all entrances to the ground at Navenny Street and Chestnut Road (beside Aldi).