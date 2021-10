It's emerged that of the 33 pubs that have not reopened in Donegal as a result of the Covid-19 pandemic, six are in the Twin Towns of Ballybofey and Stranorlar.

Cllr Martin Harley, who runs a bar in the Ballybofey is the Treasurer of the Vintners' Association of Ireland in Donegal.

He says there are varying reasons why pubs are not reopening, and he fears some will be lost for good: