BreastCheck consider expanding screening programme

BreastCheck is considering expanding the screening programme to under 50s and over 70s.

Currently only women aged 50 to 69 years old are invited for a routine screening every two years.

However due to the pandemic, the programme is currently operating at a pace that means women are screened every three years.

Lead Clinical Director of BreastCheck Professor Fidelma Flanagan says while they're considering expanding the program it may not be in the best interest of younger women who are less likely to develop cancer: