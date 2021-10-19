Amy Meehan is Highland’s Local Hero

October is Irish Music Month here on Highland Radio and our search for our local hero is now complete - Congratulations Amy Meehan.

Over 100 acts entered the competition with the list eventually being whittled down to 5. After all five performed live, the public vote was merged with our judges votes with Amy coming out on top.

A delighted Amy told the 'Nine Til Noon Show': 'it's just brilliant to be going on to the national competition to represent Donegal and Highland Radio"

Amy's track "Say Goodbye" now enters the national stage of the competition.