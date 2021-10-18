Nursing staff at centre of sex abuse scandal praised for bravery

The whistleblower and nursing staff at the centre of the sexual abuse scandal at St. Joseph's Community Hospital in Stranorlar have been praised for their efforts in trying to highlight the matter.

It comes as there are urgent calls on the HSE to publish the report into sexual abuse at Ard Greine Court complex and the Sean O'Hare Unit at the facility.

Last week, it emerged that at least 18 residents with intellectual disabilities, some non-verbal, were subjected to sustained sexual abuse during a period of 13 years.

The Brandon report details how 'devastating' abuse was carried out on mainly non-verbal adults by another resident between 2003 and 2016. That resident has since died.

A file is being prepared for the Director of Public Prosecutions following the revelations contained in the unpublished report.

Minister of State Ann Rabbitte says nursing staff signed a document back in 2008 calling for action yet nothing was done.

Speaking on the Nine Til Noon Show, Minister Rabbitte says it's clear that there were good people on the ground desperate for appropriate action to be taken: