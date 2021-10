Police are becoming increasingly concerned for the welfare of Julie Mullan.

Julie was last seen in the area of Creggan on Saturday 16th October 2021.

Julie was last seen wearing a black coat, black hoody, black tracksuit bottoms and white trainers. She is also believed to have been carrying an adidas rucksack.

Anyone who knows of Julie's whereabouts or who may have seen her are being urged to contact police on 101.