Police appeal for information regarding Tyrone burglary

Police are appealing for information following a burglary at an address outside Donemana, County Tyrone.

The burglary took place at a house on the Duncastle Road between Donemana and Newbuildings between the evening of Friday the 15th October and the evening of Sunday the 17th October.

During the intrusion, it's said that a number of rooms were totally ransacked.

Police say while it's not clear at this stage what, if anything, has been taken, the reporting person has understandably been left badly shaken.

Police are appealing to anyone who noticed any suspicious activity in the area, or who may have captured dash cam footage, to contact them on 101.