Peter O’Donnell to lead Ireland at worlds in Serbia

Donegal's Peter O'Donnell has been named as manager to the Ireland team that will compete at the Elite Men's World Championships later this month in Serbia.

O'Donnell will take charge of a six man team with the competition starting on Sunday 24th October in Belgrade.

The Raphoe man first took charge of an Ireland team in 2008 and guided Ireland to double gold at the 2015 Europeans.

IABA World Men’s Championship Team.

48 Kg. Ricky Nesbitt (Holy Family)

51 kg. Sean Mari (Monkstown)

57 kg. Adam Hession (Monieva)

60 kg. JP McHale (Star)

63kg. Brandon McCarthy (St Michaels Athy)

67 kg. Eugene McKeever (Holy Family)

80 Kg. Kelyn Cassidy (St Saviors/ Crystal)