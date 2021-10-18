Outrage over weekend water outages in Inishowen

The Cathaoirleach of Donegal County Council has reacted angrily over water outages in south Inishowen over the weekend.

Not only were residents without water for a prolonged period, the repair work also resulted in major traffic delays in Fahan.

Cathaoirleach of Donegal County Council Cllr Jack Murray had the opportunity of inspecting the main line that burst which was completely split down the middle.

Cllr Murray says this is the same line which thousands of people rely on for their water supply.

He’s challenging anyone to give a logical reason as to why other areas are prioritised for investment before South Inishowen: