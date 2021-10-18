Mica campaigners may run candidate in next General Election

Mica campaigners have suggested that they may run a candidate in the next General Election if the Government do not grant 100% redress.

It comes as momentum builds ahead of Children's Mica protest in Dublin this week.

Up to 50 children from Donegal whose family homes are affected by mica are to hold the demonstration outside the Dáil on Wednesday.

PRO of the Mica Action Group Michael Doherty says they are aware of potential implications of running a candidate but theres a simple solution to avoid all that: