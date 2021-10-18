McLaughlin back in Ireland fold

Midfielder Roma McLaughlin has linked up with the Republic of Ireland’s Women's National Team squad ahead of their 2023 FIFA Women's World Cup qualifiers.

The Donegal native replaces forward Kyra Carusa who picked up a knock on club duty.

The full squad continued their preparations at the FAI National Training Centre on Monday ahead of the Sweden clash on Thursday and the game with Finland next Tuesday.

Donegal's Ciara Grant and Amber Barrett are also part of the squad.

Republic of Ireland WNT Squad

Goalkeepers: Grace Moloney (Reading), Courtney Brosnan (Everton), Eve Badana (DLR Waves), Amanda Budden (Shelbourne)

Defenders: Harriet Scott (Birmingham City), Claire Walsh (Glasgow City), Diane Caldwell (North Carolina Courage), Louise Quinn (Birmingham City), Niamh Fahey (Liverpool), Savannah McCarthy (Galway WFC), Éabha O'Mahony (Boston College), Áine O'Gorman (Peamount United)

Midfielders: Denise O'Sullivan (North Carolina Courage), Megan Connolly (Brighton & Hove Albion), Jamie Finn (Birmingham City), Niamh Farrelly (Glasgow City), Ciara Grant (Shelbourne), Aoibheann Clancy (Wexford Youths), Jessica Ziu (Shelbourne), Roma McLaughlin (Central Connecticut State University), Katie McCabe (Arsenal)

Forwards: Amber Barrett (FC Koln), Rianna Jarrett (London City Lionesses), Heather Payne (Florida State University), Leanne Kiernan (Liverpool), Saoirse Noonan (Shelbourne), Lucy Quinn (Birmingham City)