Inishowen the ‘Cinderella area’ of healthcare

Inishowen has been described as the Cinderella area of healthcare.

It comes as serious concern has been expressed once again over a lack of respite services in Inishowen.

Previously, Donegal Disability Services confirmed that there are currently no emergency respite beds available on the peninsula and that alternative accommodation I being provided at Ballymacool Respite House in Letterkenny.

The issue was raised at the latest sitting of the Inishowen MD.

Cllr Albert Doherty says it's an escalating issue: