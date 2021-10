European health regulators are examining an application for approval for the use of the BioNtech/Pfizer Covid-19 vaccine in children aged 5 to 11.

It's currently authorised for use in those aged 12 and over.

The EMA says it will review the data on the vaccine, including results from an ongoing clinical study, in order to decide whether to recommend extending its use.

The European Medicines Agency says the evaluation is expected to take a couple of months.