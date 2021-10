It's another packed DL Debate podcast with Brendan Devenney. This week Brendan talks club championship football from around the north west with Ryan Ferry - Sports Editor of the Donegal News and ladies football correspondent Maureen O'Donnell.

Listen to the DL Debate presented by Brendan Devenney in association with Sara's Kitchen at Sister Sara's Letterkenny:

https://www.highlandradio.com/wp-content/uploads/2021/10/DL-Debate-18th-October.mp3