The Taoiseach has said that Covid certs could remain in place for longer than expected following the recent surge in virus cases here.

NPHET is meeting this afternoon and the government will consider its advice tomorrow ahead of a decision on the easing of restrictions.

While it had been expected almost all Covid measures would be removed from Friday, the spike in cases has cast doubt on this.

Micheal Martin says some restrictions could stay in place such as Covid certs or mask wearing...