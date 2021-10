NPHET will meet today to advise the government on the further easing of Covid-19 restriction this Friday.

So-called 'Freedom Day' would see many of the last remaining rules lifted, such as limits on large gatherings and night-time openings for pubs and nightclubs.

It comes amid rising infection rates and hospitalisations, with 1,380 new cases confirmed yesterday, and 470 covid patients in hospital.

A final decision on lifting restrictions will be made by Cabinet tomorrow.