Buncrana deemed ‘Clean’ in first post-lockdown litter survey

Buncrana has been deemed ‘Clean’ in the first post-lockdown survey by Irish Business Against Litter.

The south Inishowen town is in 21st position in the ranking of 40 areas nationwide.

The An Taisce report for Buncrana stated:

A good showing from the Donegal town in high season. ‘Mini Bee Gardens’ were very much a feature at some of the survey sites within Buncrana e.g., Upper Main Street, Buncrana GAA and the Tourist Office - a lovely feature and some wonderful planting associated with them.

Inishowen Tourist Office grounds were very welcoming and Upper Main Street was attractively presented, with all aspects in good condition.

One of the most heavily littered sites was the Bring Centre at SuperValu – it wasn’t just casually littered but bedding / clothing had been discarded.

A second poor site was Miscellaneous Laneway between Ardaravan Centre and Brennan’s Pharmacy: (shopping centre, Dr Denis McLaughlin Road) – it very heavily littered.