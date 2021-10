A pilot whale that became stranded on a Donegal beach has died.

The pilot whale first washed up on the beach at Rossnowlagh on Thursday morning, and efforts had been ongoing to help aid the whale, which was showing signs of serious illness.

Efforts were made by the Irish Whale and Dolphin Group as well as veterinarians to make the whale more comfortable, but the Irish Whale and Dolphin Group confirmed today that it had passed away.