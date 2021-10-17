Premier Division Review: Harps lose as Derry claim victory

Finn Harps were beaten 4-1 away at Waterford on Friday evening.

Goals from Phoenix Patterson and Junior Quitirna had Waterford put Waterford 2-0 up before Tunde Owolabi's penalty squeezed by Matthew Connor to give Harps a lifeline on 75 minutes but injury time goals from John Martin and Quitirna again sealed Mark Bircham's sides win.

Derry City earned a narrow 1-0 win over St Pat's with Junior getting the games only goal.

The win closes the gap on third placed Sligo Rovers to just one point.

Former Finn Harps captain Keith Cowan joined Eóin Catterson on Sunday Sport to review the weekends action...