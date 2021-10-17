NPHET to meet tomorrow ahead of cabinet decision on easing remaining restrictions

The WHO says capacity in the health system is the most important factor when deciding whether pandemic restrictions should be lifted.

NPHET meets tomorrow, ahead of a Cabinet meeting on Tuesday where the Government will decide on the further easing of restrictions on October 22nd.

The Department of Health has reported 1,380 new cases of Covid-19 today, a decrease of 800 on yesterday's figure.

There are 459 people in hospital with the virus, an increase of 53 since yesterday, with 74 in ICU - which is up three.

Dr Margaret Harris from the World Health Organisation, says Covid restrictions should be decided according to hospital capacity as we head towards the winter season: