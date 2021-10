Naomh Conaill are through to the Donegal Senior Football Championship Semi Final after they beat Gaoth Dobhair 1-10 to 0-08 at MacCumhill Park.

Jeaic McKelvey's goal midway through the first half proved to be a crucial score as the men from Glenties ran out five point winners.

Martin Regan's side will now face Kilcar in the Semi Final next weekend.

Oisin Kelly, Martin McHugh and Brendan Kilcoyne report for Highland Radio Sport...