Naomh Conaill are into the Donegal Senior Football Championship Semi Final after they beat Gaoth Dobhair 1-10 to 0-08 in MacCumhaill Park.

Jeaic McKelvey notched 1-1 for Martin Regan's side as they claimed victory.

The win for the men from Glenties means there will be a repeat of the 2020 Donegal Senior Football Championship at the Semi Final stage as they will take on Kilcar.

Naomh Conaill boss Martin Regan told Brendan Devenney that he was pleased with his sides performance...