St Eunan's were 2-12 to 2-05 victors over St Naul's in the Donegal Senior Football Championship Quarter Final in MacCumhaill Park.

St Naul's had Setphen Griffin sent off early in the first half and trailed six points to two at half time.

Peadar Mogan's levelled the game but St Eunan's finished strong to claim victory.

After the game, Brendan Devenney spoke with St Eunan's manager Rory Kavanagh...

Brendan also spoke with St Naul's boss Andrew Gallagher...