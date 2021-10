Glenfin retained their Donegal Senior Ladies title after they won an epic extra time encounter against Termon.

The game finished 1-23 to 2-18 after extra time with Glenfin's Yvonne Bonner scoring 1-9 whilst Gerladine McLaughlin scored 1-16 for Termon.

Frank Craig and Maureen O'Donnell have the full time report from Lifford...