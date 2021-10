Ed McGroarty set a new Irish record at the 24 hour Ultra Championship in Belfast on Sunday.

The Lifford Strabane AC runner ran 158.03 miles over 24 hours to set the record.

Ann Marie McGlynn finished in second in the Autumn Cross Country in a time of 20 minutes and 58 seconds.

McGlynn's run also meant she claimed victory in the Masters category.

Athletics correspondent Patsy McGonagle has the wrap of the weekend's action...