Cockhill Celtic are through to the next round in the FAI Intermediate Cup after they beat Letterkenny Rovers 2-1.

Mark Moran put Cockhill 1-0 up on 32 minutes before Christopher Malseeds levelled the game on 54 minutes.

Christy McLaughlin then netted the winner for Gavin Cullen's side on 67 minutes when he broke the offside trap and fired the ball into the Rovers net.