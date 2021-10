Callum Devine and Brian Hoy claimed victory in the Tour of the Sperrins Rally on Saturday afternoon.

The pair won by 34.7 seconds ahead of Desi Henry and Niall Burns in their Hyundai i20 R5.

Jonathan Greer and Kirsty Riddick finished in third, a further 49.4 seconds behind Devine and Hoy.

You can see the top 10 below.