The Department of Health has today reported 1,380 additional Covid-19 cases in the Republic of Ireland - down 800 from yesterday's 9-month high mark of 2,180.

459 patients are now in hospital with the virus, with 74 people being treated in intensive care units.

The number of patients in hospital has risen sharply in the past 24 hours, up 53 on yesterday, with 3 additional ICU admissions.