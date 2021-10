Kilcar will face either Gaoth Dohair or Naomh Conaill in the Donegal Senior Football Championship Semi Final after they ran out 1-17 to 0-02 winners over MacCumhaills.

Ciaran McGinley's goal helped give Kilcar a halftime lead of 1-11 to 0-01.

John McNulty's side then outscored MacCumhaills six points to one to secure their Semi Final place.

Kilcar's Mark McHugh spoke with Diarmaid Doherty after the game.