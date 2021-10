Finn Harps suffered a 4-1 defeat to Waterford on Friday night at the RSC.

Phoenix Patterson and Junior Quitirna had Waterford put Waterford 2-0 up before Tunde Owolabi's penalty squeezed by Matthew Connor to give Harps a lifeline on 75 minutes but injury time goals from John Martin and Quitirna again sealed Mark Bircham's sides win.

Waterford now sit just one point behind Harps in the table.

Harps boss Ollie Horgan joined Eóin Catterson on Saturday Sport to discuss Friday nights action...