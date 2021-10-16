Restaurants expecting vaccine pass to remain in place after October 22nd

Restaurants around the country have said they're happy to continue asking customers for their Covid pass, if they're allowed to trade normally.

The use of the passes to access indoor hospitality had been due to be scrapped on the 22nd of October.

However, a recent increase in Covid cases seems likely to lead to the Government insisting on their continued use over the winter months.

The Government is to announce on Tuesday what restrictions will stay and what will be relaxed from next Friday.

Adrian Cummins - Chief Executive of the Restaurants Association of Ireland - says it seems inevitable that the passes will stay...