Naomh Columba, Cloughaneely and Dungloe are through to the Donegal Intermediate Football Championship Semi Finals with victories on Saturday.

Naomh Columba set up their semi final with Dungloe after they beat Naomh Brid 0-21 to 1-06 whilst Dungloe were 1-13 to 1-05 victors over Naomh Muire Lower Rosses.

Cloughaneely will take on the winner of Fanad Gaels and Buncrana after they ran out 0-11 to 0-05 winners over Malin.