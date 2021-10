Donegal County Council is to carry out maintenance on the sand-trap on Lurgybrack Hill on the outskirts of Letterkenny.

There has been concern locally that the infrastructure has been neglected for some time.

It's been confirmed that work has already begun this week and due to be completed in the next couple of weeks.

Cllr Ciaran Brogan says it's important that if it's ever needed, the sand-trap is in good condition: