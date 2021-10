Letterkenny Rugby Club claimed top spot in the Ulster Rugby Championship Division 3 after they beat Virginia 6-3 at Dave Gallaher Park.

Pete Scott's penalty in the final five minutes of the game gave Paul O'Kane's side the win.

After the game Letterkenny Head Coach Paul O'Kane gave his thoughts...

In the Al Ireland Division 2C City of Derry claimed a 20-14 win over Sunday's Well meanwhile Omagh were beaten 39-17 by Enniscorthy.