Hospitals “very pressurised” if Covid hospitalisations continue rise – Saolta CEO

Hospitals will be 'very pressurised' if Covid admissions continue to rise, according to a leading HSE official.

Covid hospital admissions have risen by 18 per cent over the past week, with 399 people now in hospitals with the virus.

The five-day moving average of new cases has risen by 60 per cent in the past eight days - and now stands at 1,686.

Tony Canavan is the chief executive of the Saolta group, which runs several hospitals, including Letterkenny University Hospital, and he says he is very concerned about the current situation...