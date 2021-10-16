Further calls for HSE report into Donegal care home abuse to be published

The families of the alleged victims of sexual abuse at a Donegal care home want the full investigation report to be published immediately, after meeting with the Disabilities Minister yesterday.

Leaks from the full report published by the Irish Times say that the residents in question at Ard Greine Court and the Sean O'Hare Unit in Stranorlar were subjected to "sustained sexual abuse” during a period of about 13 years, allegedly with the full knowledge of staff and management.

The alleged perpetrator of the incidents is a former resident of the home, who is now deceased.

The issue was first raised by Donegal Deputy Thomas Pringle, who was informed of the matter by a whistleblower in 2016, which led to the HSE commissioning the report.

The HSE say meanwhile that they have been asked by Gardaí to delay publication of a report into the case.

Minister of State for Disabilities, Anne Rabbitte, says she met several of the families in Donegal yesterday to discuss the publication of the report...