Derry City earned their second home win in as many games as they beat St Pat's 1-0 on Friday night.

Junior's goal on 63 minutes was the difference between the sides.

The win now put's Derry just one place behind third placed Sligo in the hunt for a European place.

Martin Holmes spoke with Derry captain Eoin Toal...

Goalscorer Junior told Martin Holmes it was a great win...