Donegal jockeys Luke McAteer and Dylan Browne McMonagle were both in the winners enclosure week.

McAteer was first to claim victory, which came on board the 20/1 shot L'Un Deux Trois for trainer Oliver McKiernan on Thursday afternoon at the Curragh.

Browne McMonagle's win came on Friday evening when he rode the 3/1 favourite Irwin to victory for trainer Joseph O'Brien.