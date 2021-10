St Michael's claimed a place in the semi finals of the Donegal Senior Football Championship with a 3-13 to 0-10 win over Aodh Ruadh Ballyshannon.

Michael Langan's first half goal had the men from The Bridge 1-07 to five points up at half time.

Goals then from Martin McElhinney and Edward O'Reilly sealed St Michael's 12 point win and booked their semi final place.

Ryan Ferry spoke with Liam Paul Ferry after the game.